EE expands 5G coverage with 21 new towns and cities

EE has announced it has switched on 5G in 21 new towns and cities across the UK, bringing the UK’s best mobile experience to a total of 71 locations, and 5G to more places in the UK than any other operator.

EE launched with 5G coverage in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester in May 2019, and has expanded 5G since then.

Today, EE has added 5G to Bath, Birkenhead, Clydebank, Motherwell and Rotherham and switched on its first 5G sites in Bransholme, Bury, Chelmsford, Cheshunt, Clevedon, Dartford, Dinnington, Loughborough, Loughton, North Shields, Rochester, Rugeley, Swadlincote, South Shields, Staines and Waltham Cross.

As well as switching on the first 5G sites in new cities and large towns, EE has also brought 5G to more high footfall places, including Bath’s Royal Crescent and Pulteney Bridge, London Bridge and London’s Thornton Heath railway station.

Says Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division:

We have 5G coverage in more places than any other operator, and remain focused on connecting even more towns and cities in 2020 and beyond to keep our customers connected in the busiest places.”

According to independent 5G testing by RootMetrics, EE’s 5G network achieved the highest average download speed and highest 5G availability in London, Birmingham and Cardiff.

EE business and consumer customers with a 5G device on a 5G plan can now enjoy 5G in the following cities and large towns today:

Cities:

Bath Glasgow Manchester Belfast Hull Newcastle Birmingham Leeds Nottingham Bristol Leicester Salford Cardiff Lisburn Sheffield Chelmsford Lichfield Sunderland Coventry Liverpool Wakefield Edinburgh London Wolverhampton

Towns:

Ashton-under-Lyne Hamilton Rochester Birkenhead Harlow Romford Bransholme Hoddesdon Rotherham Bury Huddersfield Rugeley Castlereagh Kimberley Solihull Chatham Kingston-upon-Thames South Shields Cheshunt Loughborough Staines Clevedon Loughton Stevenage Clifton Maidstone Sutton Coldfield Clydebank Milnrow Swadlincote Dartford Motherwell Sydenham Dinnington Northampton Walsall Dudley North Shields Waltham Cross Gillingham Oldham Watford Grays Potters Bar West Bromwich Guildford Rochdale

