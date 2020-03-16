Call of Duty hits 60.5 Million units on best-selling PS4, Xbox list

Share

Video games have become an enormous part of the entertainment industry, with the global gaming market expected to reach $131.2 bn worth this year. And while free-to-play games like League of Legends and Fortnite continue to dominat there is still a massive demand for AAA titles, like Call of Duty series.

According to data gathered by LeagueOfBetting, the popular first-person shooter game series hit 60.5 million sold units on all-time best-selling PS4 and Xbox titles list at the beginning of this year.

Top 3 Call of Duty Titles Reached 36.9 Million Sold Units on PS4

Created by Infinity Ward and published by Activision, Call of Duty was first launched in 2004. While the franchise was designed exclusively for Windows, later versions were made available for numerous other platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, OS X, and more.

Statistics show that three Call of Duty titles ranked on the all-time best-selling PlayStation 4 games list, with a total of 36.9 million sold units so far.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 was the most successful among them, reaching 15.09 million in lifetime unit sales, and ranking as the second most sold PS4 title. Since its release in 2015, the game has sold over six million copies in both North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4.

CoD: WWII took fourth place on the list, with 13.4 million copies sold. Released in November 2017, this title gained a fantastic success in Europe, where it sold 6.21 million copies as of January 2020.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ranked in ninth place. The video game released in November 2016 reached 8.48 million in PS4 unit sales, so far.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is the Second Best-selling Xbox Title of All Times

The 2020 data show that the three most popular CoD games reached 23.6 million in lifetime unit sales on the list of Xbox all-time best-selling titles. Again, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 was the most successful among them, hitting 7.37 million sold copies and ranking as the second best-selling Xbox title of all times.

With 6.23 million in lifetime unit sales, CoD: WWII ranked as the third most-sold Xbox title so far. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare took sixth place on this Xbox list, with 5.22 million sold units so far. Statistics show that CoD: Infinite Warfare reached 4.79 million copies in Xbox unit sales, ranking as the tenth all-time best-selling Xbox title.

