DOOGEE announces £159.99 N100 smartphone

DOOGEE Hengtong Technology Co. Ltd has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the DOOGEE N100.

The DOOGEE N100 is an affordable smartphone packed full of features including a 10,000 mAh battery, 21-megapixel dual rear camera and a 5.99″ full HD display. The N100 is available from Amazon UK for £159.99 and from the DOOGEE online store globally for $139.99.

Featuring a 10000mAh high density battery provided by ATL, the DOOGEE N100 claims to feature the world’s most portable, long-lasting battery. The smartphone is designed for those who travel regularly or are away from the office or home, offering 100 hours of talk time and 350 hours of standby.

Additionally, using the safe and reliable frontier 12V/2A 24pin TYPE-C fast charging technology, the N100 can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours. OTG reverse charging is also supported, as is 10W fast wireless charging, thanks to the new Qi wireless charging standard, allowing for a stable charging performance.

The N100 features a FHD+ (1080 x 2160) IPS (in-plane switching) LCD screen inside of its 8MM body together with a luxury leather design finish on the back with the entire device weighing 267 grams. Inside, the N100 is equipped with a MTK 8 core Helio P23 processor, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB eMMC Samsung storage, to deliver incredible multitasking, super-strong endurance and performance. The N100 also includes a micro-SD slot, allowing for the memory to be extended up to 256GB.

Camera

The N100 features a dual rear camera from Sony using an IMX230 stacked sensor with an 6P and F2.0 aperture combination; the same lenses as featured on the Huawei P8 and Honor 7 devices. The F2.0 aperture helps to capture high quality photos in any lighting conditions.

Security

For enhanced security, the N100 includes both facial recognition and a fingerprint reader with the facial recognition unlocking the device using more than 128 invisible points. These security features are part of the latest Android 9.0 Pie on which the N100 operates. Other new features within Pie include an unbreakable security patch, adaptive brightness, full-screen gestures, dark mode, notification details, app timer, app action, and more.

The DOOGEE N100 is available from Amazon UK for £159.99, from the DOOGEE online store globally for $139.99 and from Banggood and AliExpress

